...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The World-Famous American Birkebeiner which brings in visitors from all around the world is now two and one half weeks behind us. Tammy had a wonderful article that did not get in the ML News because of space.
Here is that article: This year, one of our younger Moose Lake residents, our daughter Leela (11) participated in the Barnebirkie. The Barnebirkie is a non-competitive cross-country event for children 3-13 years old. Leela skied in the 3km course on Thursday, February 23rd. Wednesday night into Thursday morning a snow storm blew through Hayward giving us a fresh 6+ inches of snow. Chris got up extra early to clear snow for us, our guests and neighbors before heading into downtown Hayward for Leela to ski. The plow drivers throughout Hayward did an excellent job making sure the roads were ready for the influx of traffic and that everyone could get to the events safely. Upon arriving at downtown Hayward we picked up Leela’s bib and headed to the starting line. Hundreds of kids were bundled up and ready to go. The kids can ski in ½ km, 1 km or 3 km courses. Once the kids left the starting line by the Intermediate school, family and friends all headed toward main street where the finish line was. It was so much fun to watch all the rosy cheeked kids cross the line and receive their medals. The most exciting part for me, of course, was to see my little Texas born daughter cross the finish line. Hayward really is a great place to raise kids with a lot of unique opportunities for them.
