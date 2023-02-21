The first part of last week, Moose Lake got an early taste of spring. We received temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures were a nice treat. However, the rain that followed made a mess out of the roads and trails. The trails had a nice base so with the help of our local volunteer groomers the snow mobile season will be able to go on for a few more weeks. Unfortunately, it did leave a mess on most of the local driveways. The forecast for this week includes snow, potentially a large amount. If we do receive the snow in the forecast is will be a huge boost to not only snowmobiling but also the upcoming American Birkebeiner races.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Race events will start this coming Wednesday and conclude on Saturday.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments