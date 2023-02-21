...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch,
from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Forecast snow amounts may still change.
Keep up with the latest forecast and adjust travel plans
accordingly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The first part of last week, Moose Lake got an early taste of spring. We received temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures were a nice treat. However, the rain that followed made a mess out of the roads and trails. The trails had a nice base so with the help of our local volunteer groomers the snow mobile season will be able to go on for a few more weeks. Unfortunately, it did leave a mess on most of the local driveways. The forecast for this week includes snow, potentially a large amount. If we do receive the snow in the forecast is will be a huge boost to not only snowmobiling but also the upcoming American Birkebeiner races.
The American Birkebeiner Ski Race events will start this coming Wednesday and conclude on Saturday.
