Two years ago, this past Saturday on Aug. 3, 2019, the Moose Lake Festival opened its doors at noon with beautiful summer weather and blue skies above. Hundreds of people were waiting in line to cash in on all the bargains on display for the White Elephant Sale. Outside the tent large pontoon trailers were covered with plywood to make up three large tables that were loaded with items. By the end of the day, most of the items were all sold.

Kids were building bird houses to take home, which was a lot of fun, according to several of the children I talked to. Bill Vogel started this event with the kids several years before. A bean bag tournament went on all afternoon for the adults. Raffles went on all day for many items, some of which were handcrafted by Moose Lake residents.

