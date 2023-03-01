The Life of an EMT during Birkie weekend. In order to provide medical care throughout the Birkie trail there have to be many EMT volunteers stationed at each aid station along with many at the start line and the finish line. We encounter many types of injuries and medical emergencies. All EMT’s must be trained to handle just about anything. There were many sprains, strains fractures head injuries, hypothermia, diabetic problems heart problems including heart attacks and even cardiac arrest. Friday and Saturday were the two big days for medical problems. Friday was the day of the Kortelopet race and on Saturday was the big race or the American Birkebeiner race. The difference being, the Friday race contestants were skiing to either just OO or some went all the way to downtown Hayward. On Saturday most everyone went to downtown Hayward.

The Round Lake Fire Department had their Kabota at the gravel Pit Aid station to assist with any skier that needed to be transported off the ski trail to the aid station. We also did security at the entrance to Pit Rd. Ron Kvamme, Cary McDonald, Vance Haesenmeyer and Chief Mike Schmidt all volunteered for this duty. Myself, I was working a 911 ambulance out the Hayward Station on Friday and a Roving 911 ambulance with ambulance Administrator John Froemel on Saturday.

