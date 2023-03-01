...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Life of an EMT during Birkie weekend. In order to provide medical care throughout the Birkie trail there have to be many EMT volunteers stationed at each aid station along with many at the start line and the finish line. We encounter many types of injuries and medical emergencies. All EMT’s must be trained to handle just about anything. There were many sprains, strains fractures head injuries, hypothermia, diabetic problems heart problems including heart attacks and even cardiac arrest. Friday and Saturday were the two big days for medical problems. Friday was the day of the Kortelopet race and on Saturday was the big race or the American Birkebeiner race. The difference being, the Friday race contestants were skiing to either just OO or some went all the way to downtown Hayward. On Saturday most everyone went to downtown Hayward.
The Round Lake Fire Department had their Kabota at the gravel Pit Aid station to assist with any skier that needed to be transported off the ski trail to the aid station. We also did security at the entrance to Pit Rd. Ron Kvamme, Cary McDonald, Vance Haesenmeyer and Chief Mike Schmidt all volunteered for this duty. Myself, I was working a 911 ambulance out the Hayward Station on Friday and a Roving 911 ambulance with ambulance Administrator John Froemel on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.