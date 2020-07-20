ALMA, Wis (AP) — A Minnesota woman walking to the Mississippi River to fish was struck and killed by a train in western Wisconsin.
Buffalo County sheriff's authorities said Linda Sanden, 70, of Albert Lea was walking with fishing gear and accompanied by a family member when an eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck her early Saturday afternoon in Alma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.