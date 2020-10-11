LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The virus that causes COVID-19 in humans has been detected in mink housed on a Michigan farm, the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Friday.
The recent discovery of the coronavirus in mink at the unnamed farm is not the first time the disease has been found in the animal in the United States, officials said. In August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the first confirmed cases of the virus in mink at farms in Utah. There has since been a confirmed case in Wisconsin.
