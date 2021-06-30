A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, threatening a person with a gun and fleeing officers during an incident Tuesday morning, June 22, in the towns of Lenroot and Hayward.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that at 10:45 a.m. June 22, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a woman who was hiking with a group of others along Peterson Road in the Town of Lenroot. The caller reported a male driving a white car had pulled up to them and asked to borrow money. When told they didn’t have any money, the man pulled out a gun and threatened harm. He then fled southbound on Highway 63 toward Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.