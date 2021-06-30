A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, threatening a person with a gun and fleeing officers during an incident Tuesday morning, June 22, in the towns of Lenroot and Hayward.

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that at 10:45 a.m. June 22, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a woman who was hiking with a group of others along Peterson Road in the Town of Lenroot. The caller reported a male driving a white car had pulled up to them and asked to borrow money. When told they didn’t have any money, the man pulled out a gun and threatened harm. He then fled southbound on Highway 63 toward Hayward.

