HMS girls

Hayward Middle School runners Alivia Beckwith (left) and Cecelia Tosher (right) run in the HMS cross-country invitational at Hatchery Creek County Park on Oct. 8.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Middle School cross-country team hosted their home meet Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hatchery Creek County Park. The 1.5-mile races also included runners from Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School and Cumberland.

“The middle school cross-country team left it all out on the home course for their last meet of the season,” said Coach Christina Hill. “This group of runners has pushed each other to their best all season, and nearly every runner ended the season with personal records,” she said.

