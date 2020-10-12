The Hayward Middle School cross-country team hosted their home meet Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hatchery Creek County Park. The 1.5-mile races also included runners from Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School and Cumberland.
“The middle school cross-country team left it all out on the home course for their last meet of the season,” said Coach Christina Hill. “This group of runners has pushed each other to their best all season, and nearly every runner ended the season with personal records,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.