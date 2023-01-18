winters

Michael Damen Winters, age 42, of Lac Courte Oreilles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023.

Michael was born March 3, 1980, in Hayward, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Winters Sr. and Kathryn Fleming. He was gentle and generous and kind to all, people and animals he met during his time here. Michael was quick to laugh and always brightened up a room. He was a grass dancer and a singer. Michael is loved dearly and will be missed by many.

