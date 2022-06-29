Michael Langill

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Fog will affect Price county, Sawyer county, and southern Ashland
and Iron counties this morning. Areas of dense fog will be
possible. Visibilities may temporarily drop to one half to one
quarter of a mile at times. If you are traveling tonight, be sure
to slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog is
expected to lift within an hour or two of sunrise.
Michael E. Langill, age 82, of Coal Valley, IL passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his cabin in Hayward, WI.
Michael Edward Langill was born June 25, 1939 in Ottumwa, IA the son of Edward and Anne (Evanovich) Langill. He was raised and graduated from Roosevelt high school in Des Moines, IA and then continued his studies at Iowa State University. Michael earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Iowa State University. On August 8, 1959, Michael was joined in marriage to Martha Mary Church. Michael worked with John Deere holding positions at the factory and corporate level. After retiring from John Deere, Michael made Coal Valley, IL his home. He enjoyed trips to his cabin in Hayward, WI where he loved to fish or “hunt” muskellunge on the Chippewa Flowage. He loved fine dining, Grand Cru Bordeaux wines, traveling to Europe, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and cruising the countryside in his sports car.
