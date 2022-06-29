Michael Langill

Michael E. Langill, age 82, of Coal Valley, IL passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his cabin in Hayward, WI.

Michael Edward Langill was born June 25, 1939 in Ottumwa, IA the son of Edward and Anne (Evanovich) Langill. He was raised and graduated from Roosevelt high school in Des Moines, IA and then continued his studies at Iowa State University. Michael earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Iowa State University. On August 8, 1959, Michael was joined in marriage to Martha Mary Church. Michael worked with John Deere holding positions at the factory and corporate level. After retiring from John Deere, Michael made Coal Valley, IL his home. He enjoyed trips to his cabin in Hayward, WI where he loved to fish or “hunt” muskellunge on the Chippewa Flowage. He loved fine dining, Grand Cru Bordeaux wines, traveling to Europe, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and cruising the countryside in his sports car.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Langill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments