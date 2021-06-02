Monday, May 31, during a beautiful, sunny morning, a moving Memorial Day event was held at the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Veterans Memorial at the intersection of County Highways K and E near the LCO Kinnamon School on the reservation.

A crowd of 50-plus was in attendance for the observance, with Gary Quaderer Sr., a Vietnam and U.S. Army veteran, serving as master of ceremonies. Another veteran, Vernon Martin, U.S. Air Force and LCO AmVets Post 1998 Honor Guard member, gave the opening prayer.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

