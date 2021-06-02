Gary Quaderer Sr., a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, was master of ceremonies for the Monday, May 31 Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Memorial Day event at the corner of County Highways K and E on the reservation, by the LCO Kinnamon School.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Vernon Martin, a U.S. Air Force veteran, offered the opening prayer and honored new LCO veterans with an eagle feather.
Photo by Frank Zufall
The Lac Courte Oreilles AmVets Post 1998 Honor Guard offered up a three-gun salute during Monday’s ceremonies.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Derek Taylor (left), a U.S. Marine veteran, and Gary Belille Jr, an active National Guard member, were both given an eagle feather during their recognition as new Lac Courte Oreilles veterans.
Monday, May 31, during a beautiful, sunny morning, a moving Memorial Day event was held at the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Veterans Memorial at the intersection of County Highways K and E near the LCO Kinnamon School on the reservation.
A crowd of 50-plus was in attendance for the observance, with Gary Quaderer Sr., a Vietnam and U.S. Army veteran, serving as master of ceremonies. Another veteran, Vernon Martin, U.S. Air Force and LCO AmVets Post 1998 Honor Guard member, gave the opening prayer.
