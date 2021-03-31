Although the demand for blood is constant, local and national events significantly affect the ability of donors to give. Memorial Blood Centers (MBC), which provides blood to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, is facing a critical challenge meeting the needs of its hospital partners.
Before COVID-19, donors could stop by community blood drives at convenient locations like high schools, colleges, offices, and places of worship. It has been nearly one year since these groups had to cancel their blood drives due to COVID-19, and fewer than 50% have been able to resume these life-saving events. Despite this tremendous decrease in blood drives and blood donations, patients in community hospitals continue to need transfusions.
