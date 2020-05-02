Meet Your Neighbors: Carolyn Olson & Tracy Monson

Meet Your Neighbors:  Carolyn Olson & Tracy Monson

“A leap of faith.” Think of that phrase as I introduce you to Carolyn Olson, 66, and Tracy Monson, 68, who on Aug. 1, 2019, decided to move to Hayward, pulled up roots from their home on the Rock River in Illinois, and decided to help Tracy’s sister, Marcia, and her husband, Gary Dohrn, run Ghost Lake Lodge.

Carolyn was born in Moline, Illinois, in 1953, one of three daughters of Ronald and Georgia Olson. She lived in Moline all her life and became a respiratory technician after graduating from Blackhawk College. Later she went into the banking business, working both as a teller and personal banker.

