Meet Your Neighbors:  Carolyn Olson & Tracy Monson

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...
NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING
HOURS. WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO GUST BETWEEN 25 TO
30 MPH, ALONG WITH MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING TO
BETWEEN 15 AND 25 PERCENT AS WELL. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT
RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM
BURNING.
“A leap of faith.” Think of that phrase as I introduce you to Carolyn Olson, 66, and Tracy Monson, 68, who on Aug. 1, 2019, decided to move to Hayward, pulled up roots from their home on the Rock River in Illinois, and decided to help Tracy’s sister, Marcia, and her husband, Gary Dohrn, run Ghost Lake Lodge.
Carolyn was born in Moline, Illinois, in 1953, one of three daughters of Ronald and Georgia Olson. She lived in Moline all her life and became a respiratory technician after graduating from Blackhawk College. Later she went into the banking business, working both as a teller and personal banker.
