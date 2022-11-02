Originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she was born, Kaylee Meyer was raised primarily in Winter, Wisconsin where she moved to at the age of five, when her father accepted a fourth- grade teaching position at the Winter Elementary School. Her parents still live there today, and the impact they’ve had on Kaylee is obvious when she describes them.

“My family is very near and dear to me. I was very blessed to have two hard-working and servant-minded parents as models growing up. My dad was my fourth-grade teacher and has now been a pastor for more than ten years. My mom is a consumer science teacher today. As an adult, I am more proud of my parents for who they are as people, not just who they were as parents. Like many people, I think it takes a while before one can recognize just how much goes into being a great parent. As the oldest of four girls, I only hope to create a family that enjoys gathering like my siblings and I do. My parents deserve the world. They have been excellent examples of grace, hard work, and consistency. I am truly grateful.”

