frank

This neighbor has a big job. I learned a lot from her explanation of what she does as the School Business Manager for the Hayward Community School District. Meet Jenifer Frank.

Born and raised in Osceola, Wisconsin, Jenifer grew up on a small dairy farm and is number nine out of 10 children, all with names that start with the letter “J,” thanks to her creative mother, Jenifer said.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments