heather mrotek
REVOY REFLECTIONS

This week’s neighbor is Heather Mrotek, born and raised in Hayward and daughter of Don Mrotek and Chris and Sherri Beck.

Heather grew up with family owned and operated Mrotek’s Stables, “raised with Monday night polo and barn dances,” she said.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments