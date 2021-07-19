MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's two medical schools are collaborating on a study addressing health disparities in the state.

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin will use $3 million in endowment money to measure and recommend solutions for health inequities, which have been underscored by the coronavirus pandemic.

