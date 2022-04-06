Black Fridays

A new discount store will open soon in Hayward.

 Photo by Kathy Hanson

Nick and Sarah Lauren will soon open the doors to Black Fridays in Hayward, one of several Black Fridays stores they own and operate in Ashland, Duluth and Eau Claire.

Hayward’s Black Fridays will be in the site of the former Family Dollar store, located at 10262 Lee Rd., next to the Hayward Cinema.

