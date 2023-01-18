Martha “Marty” Haugen, age 90, of Hayward, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Hayward Health Services. Martha Jean Tart was born on May 11, 1932, in Hayward, Wisconsin, the daughter of Casper and Dorothy (Featherly) Tart. She was raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School in 1950. On September 10, 1951, Marty was joined in marriage to James H. Haugen in Carlton, Minnesota. Marty and Jim moved to various military bases as Jim was a career Marine. They lived at Camp Pendleton, California, Quantico, Virginia, Parris Island, South Carolina and in Michigan and Nebraska. While Jim was deployed for service, Marty would return to Hayward to be with family. Marty and Jim moved back to Hayward after his military retirement and operated Hayward Texaco Products for ten years. They also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling together. Marty will be remembered as a strong, private, independent woman.

Marty is survived by her children, Jim (Mary Duncan) Haugen Jr., Marcia Haugen, both of Hayward; grandson, Jeffrey Haugen of St. Charles, Illinois; two step grandchildren, Emily Duncan, Kristen Duncan; and many nieces and nephews.

