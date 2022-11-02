lee

Marlys Sena Lee, age 87, of Hayward, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward, WI. She was born on November 14, 1934, in Hayward, WI, the daughter of Floyd and Freda (Thompson) Jensen. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bill” Lee on April 11, 1952, in Hayward.

Marlys was born and raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School. Her first job during high school was for the Grand Theatre (now Park Theatre) and for Hayward Dairy. She relocated to Tacoma, Washington after her husband was called up to serve in the National Guard. She also worked for Winona Knits and Ronnings clothing stores in Hayward. She and Bill owned and operated Lee Motors in Hayward, a gas station and car dealership selling International and AMC vehicles and Arctic Cat motorsports. She later helped her daughter’s business, Quilt Magic. Marlys also owned a cute yarn shop called the Needlework Nook. Marlys was a dedicated member of the Hayward Lioness Club.

