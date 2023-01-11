Marlene J. Hansen, age 87, formerly of Loretta, Wisconsin, passed away on January 1, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Marlene was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Ontonagon, Michigan, the first child of Moritz and Marie (Moseler) Kunsch. The family lived a few years in Michigan before moving to Wisconsin. She grew up in Shanagolden and Glidden, graduating from Glidden High School in 1953. Marlene graduated from Ashland Teachers college in 1955 and continued with night classes from the UW-Superior. She moved to Sawyer County to teach and met her husband Basil W. Hansen Sr. of Loretta. They were married at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Glidden, Wisconsin on Dec. 26, 1956. Marlene joined and worked alongside her husband on their farm on North Clover Road, Loretta, for 63 years. Marlene and Basil were parents to six children. She was an avid reader and was especially interested in local and Wisconsin history. Marlene will be remembered for the colorful flower gardens you saw as you drove up the hill and past the farm.

