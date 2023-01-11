...SNOW AND DENSE FOG THIS MORNING IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Areas of light accumulating snow and dense fog are ongoing this
morning. This combination may create slippery conditions and low
visibilities for the morning commute. If you're driving, slow
down, use low beam headlights, and give yourself extra time to
reach your destination and use extreme caution... especially on
bridges...overpasses and around curves.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may result in some slippery
patches on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Marlene J. Hansen, age 87, formerly of Loretta, Wisconsin, passed away on January 1, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Marlene was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Ontonagon, Michigan, the first child of Moritz and Marie (Moseler) Kunsch. The family lived a few years in Michigan before moving to Wisconsin. She grew up in Shanagolden and Glidden, graduating from Glidden High School in 1953. Marlene graduated from Ashland Teachers college in 1955 and continued with night classes from the UW-Superior. She moved to Sawyer County to teach and met her husband Basil W. Hansen Sr. of Loretta. They were married at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Glidden, Wisconsin on Dec. 26, 1956. Marlene joined and worked alongside her husband on their farm on North Clover Road, Loretta, for 63 years. Marlene and Basil were parents to six children. She was an avid reader and was especially interested in local and Wisconsin history. Marlene will be remembered for the colorful flower gardens you saw as you drove up the hill and past the farm.
