Marlene Driessen (Smukowski), Age 88 of Hayward, WI passed away on Friday July 7 2023 while in care of Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen, WI.

Marlene was born on November 5, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Edwin and Catherine Smukowski (Putzi). Having grown up in Milwaukee, WI, she graduated from Lincoln High School on the Southside of Milwaukee.

