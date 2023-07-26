jorgensen photo

Marleen passed at home where she wanted to be thanks to her daughter. She had a beautiful life thanks to her husband Donald.

She enjoyed golf, bowling, pontoon rides. Many special friends helped her to the end. We can’t thank them enough.

