Coborn’s, Inc., parent company of Marketplace Foods in Hayward and Rice Lake, will close its retail locations on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, to allow its employees to spend the day with their families.

The closure includes all Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s grocery stores, along with its liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, online grocery pick-up and delivery, car washes and warehouse operations.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments