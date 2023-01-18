...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 6 to 11 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI,
Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Mark Stephen Ziperski, age 68, passed to eternal life Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Ann Ziperski in 1954, Mark was the fourth of six children. Mark attended Saint Veronica’s Elementary/Middle School in Milwaukee and attended Boys Tech High School to learn a trade. Mark received an associate degree studying at night with the goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree. He worked full-time during the day simultaneously for five years as an indentured apprentice in the trades. Mark worked for Grinnell Fire Protection for 14 years as a journeyman and then became superintendent. He taught at Milwaukee Area Technical College as the UA trade instructor for southeast Wisconsin. He then worked for Ahern Fire Protection in 1994 and in 1999 moved to New Auburn, Wisconsin and became inspector for the company until retirement in 2014. He built a house addition, updated the barn, and together with wife Denise raised horses, cattle, had many cats and beloved dog Molly. For six years his wife and he homeschooled and were able to take their three sons on several trips to Colorado and Florida during that time. In 2015 Mark and Denise moved to Hayward, Wisconsin where he built a garage, house addition and spent several years updating a little lake cabin and enjoyed having his sons, friends and family over. He always had a project going or helped someone with their own. Mark enjoyed muscle cars and motorcycles and was active in sports as a young man; and a great joy was coaching his three young sons in several sports and later attending all their basketball, baseball and football games. He loved hunting with his father-in-law Jerry, his sons, brothers-in-law, sister-in law-and nieces and nephews.
