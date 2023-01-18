ziperski 1

Mark Stephen Ziperski, age 68, passed to eternal life Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Ann Ziperski in 1954, Mark was the fourth of six children. Mark attended Saint Veronica’s Elementary/Middle School in Milwaukee and attended Boys Tech High School to learn a trade. Mark received an associate degree studying at night with the goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree. He worked full-time during the day simultaneously for five years as an indentured apprentice in the trades. Mark worked for Grinnell Fire Protection for 14 years as a journeyman and then became superintendent. He taught at Milwaukee Area Technical College as the UA trade instructor for southeast Wisconsin. He then worked for Ahern Fire Protection in 1994 and in 1999 moved to New Auburn, Wisconsin and became inspector for the company until retirement in 2014. He built a house addition, updated the barn, and together with wife Denise raised horses, cattle, had many cats and beloved dog Molly. For six years his wife and he homeschooled and were able to take their three sons on several trips to Colorado and Florida during that time. In 2015 Mark and Denise moved to Hayward, Wisconsin where he built a garage, house addition and spent several years updating a little lake cabin and enjoyed having his sons, friends and family over. He always had a project going or helped someone with their own. Mark enjoyed muscle cars and motorcycles and was active in sports as a young man; and a great joy was coaching his three young sons in several sports and later attending all their basketball, baseball and football games. He loved hunting with his father-in-law Jerry, his sons, brothers-in-law, sister-in law-and nieces and nephews.

