Mark Kelsey’s spray paint art is now featured in the Park Center Lobby Art Gallery.

Mark Kelsey is the current featured artist in the lobby art exhibit and gallery at Hayward’s Park Center, showing his work through November. While many will remember Kelsey as the former Sawyer County sheriff and a 38-year law enforcement veteran, Kelsey has made a name for himself through his spray paint art.

Kelsey retired from law enforcement after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which through much testing and medical treatment, is now fairly well controlled. The decision to leave law enforcement was a life changer, but Kelsey said, “I heard it said that life is not about how you weather the storm but how you dance in the rain — and dance I shall.”

