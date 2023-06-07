johnson

Born August 26, 1943 in the Old Stinnett School House. Born to Elmer E and Eleanor S Meier (Cox) died May 31, 2023 at the age of 79 with her children by her side. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1961 and married Donald L Johnson, April 18, 1964. She worked at Hayward Laundry and Northern Lakes Coop Restaurant for many years. She loved watching her beloved Packers and Brewers. She enjoyed reading romance novels and spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her daughter Delaine Johnson of Hayward and her son Thomas (Sandy) Johnson of Springbrook, two step-granddaughters Dayna (Erik) Dullinger of Hayward and Rebecca Stone of Coppell, Texas, two sisters Karen (Richard) Metcalf of Earl, Vicki (Jim) Zopp of Hayward, two sisters in laws Debra Meier and Darlene Johnson both of Hayward and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Eleanor, her husband Donald, two brothers Edwin L. Meier and James A. Meier and nephew Benjamin Meier. There will be a private burial in Earl Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life June 4, 2023 noon to 4 pm at Stanberry Park.

