...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Born August 26, 1943 in the Old Stinnett School House. Born to Elmer E and Eleanor S Meier (Cox) died May 31, 2023 at the age of 79 with her children by her side. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1961 and married Donald L Johnson, April 18, 1964. She worked at Hayward Laundry and Northern Lakes Coop Restaurant for many years. She loved watching her beloved Packers and Brewers. She enjoyed reading romance novels and spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her daughter Delaine Johnson of Hayward and her son Thomas (Sandy) Johnson of Springbrook, two step-granddaughters Dayna (Erik) Dullinger of Hayward and Rebecca Stone of Coppell, Texas, two sisters Karen (Richard) Metcalf of Earl, Vicki (Jim) Zopp of Hayward, two sisters in laws Debra Meier and Darlene Johnson both of Hayward and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Eleanor, her husband Donald, two brothers Edwin L. Meier and James A. Meier and nephew Benjamin Meier. There will be a private burial in Earl Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life June 4, 2023 noon to 4 pm at Stanberry Park.
To plant a tree in memory of Margie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.