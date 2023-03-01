You probably know about basketball’s March Madness. Similarly, the library is holding an Oscar March Madness for movie fans. First, we created a bracket of 32 Oscar-winning movies. You can submit your favorite to the library by completing the bracket by March 13. Voting on the Oscar-winning movies will be like a game, and it will be held online via a Google document. The Google doc will be available on both the library’s website and Facebook page. Voting starts March 14 for the first bracket and ends with the final bracket voting March 27-29, 2023. If you submit your bracket and your movie wins, you will receive a prize from Hayward Gourmet Popcorn.

The second Oscar Madness event will be showing Oscar-nominated movies every Thursday in March at 1 p.m. in the meeting room. Enjoy free popcorn while you watch the movies:

