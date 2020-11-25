Hayward area resident Jason V. Desecki, 39, was sentenced recently to three years of probation and assessed $2,250 restitution for setting fire on June 2 to a roadside memorial monument for the late Sawyer County Deputy Sheriff Michael Villiard on Hwy. 27-70 in the Village of Couderay.
Desecki, of 7959N John Ericsson Avenue in Northwoods Beach, appeared before Judge John P. Anderson in Sawyer County Circuit Court. Two charges of criminal damage to property and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer were dismissed but read in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.