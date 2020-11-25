Hayward area resident Jason V. Desecki, 39, was sentenced recently to three years of probation and assessed $2,250 restitution for setting fire on June 2 to a roadside memorial monument for the late Sawyer County Deputy Sheriff Michael Villiard on Hwy. 27-70 in the Village of Couderay.

Desecki, of 7959N John Ericsson Avenue in Northwoods Beach, appeared before Judge John P. Anderson in Sawyer County Circuit Court. Two charges of criminal damage to property and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer were dismissed but read in.



