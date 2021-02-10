...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The City of Hayward owns the open, green triangle of land located between Pine Tree Drive and Hall of Fame Drive. The city has been approached about selling the land to a developer, but nearby resident John McIntosh, said previous city councils had assured him and fellow neighbors the land would never be developed. He said if the land is up for sale that he would like to buy it and keep it as a green space or park.
A Hayward resident living near property bordered by the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame is seeking to purchase a parcel of land in order to preserve it as a green space. But because of ongoing questions about the status of the land, the Hayward City Council is seeking more information through a title search.
The agenda for the Monday, Feb. 8, City Council meeting included an item for executive session: “Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing/selling of public property: Hall of Fame Drive-Pine Tree Drive.”
