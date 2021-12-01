At a Nov. 22 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, Jerry Clarence Stewart, 46, of Durand pleaded guilty to first-degree felony repeated sexual assault of the same girl under the age of 13 from Oct. 17, 2012, to Oct. 17, 2014, at residence in the Town of Bass Lake — at least three violations of first-degree or second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal charges, the girl was between 8 and 10 years old at the time of the incidents.

