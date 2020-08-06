A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment Wednesday, July 29, charging a Spooner man with methamphetamine offenses.

Brian K. Dennis, 50, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on May 29.

