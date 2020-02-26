At a Feb. 19 hearing in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a 30-year-old Hayward man was sentenced to five years in prison for felony child enticement by sending sexual text messages to a 15-year-old girl in Hayward from Aug. 4-11, 2017.

Sentenced was Daniel Franklin Leuschen, 30, of 12085W Dick-Sy Road, Hayward. In addition to the five-year prison term, Leuschen also will be subject to five years of extended supervision.

