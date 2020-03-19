At a March 9 hearing in Sawyer County Circuit Court, Cory Roy Demain, 28, formerly of 12329W Hwy. NN, Couderay, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison plus 10 years extended supervision for felony conspiracy to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin in Sawyer County on Aug. 29, 2017.
As part of the sentence imposed by Judge John Yackel, DeMain must complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent, pay a fine and costs of $1,079.25 and reimburse $300 to the LCO Tribal Police Department. He was credited with 640 days served in jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.