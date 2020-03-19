At a March 9 hearing in Sawyer County Circuit Court, Cory Roy Demain, 28, formerly of 12329W Hwy. NN, Couderay, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison plus 10 years extended supervision for felony conspiracy to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin in Sawyer County on Aug. 29, 2017.

As part of the sentence imposed by Judge John Yackel, DeMain must complete any counseling deemed appropriate by his agent, pay a fine and costs of $1,079.25 and reimburse $300 to the LCO Tribal Police Department. He was credited with 640 days served in jail.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments