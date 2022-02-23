At a Feb. 16 hearing before Judge John Yackel in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a 47-year-old Durand man and former Hayward area resident, Jerry Clarence Stewart, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years extended supervision for repeated sexual assault of a girl from Oct. 17, 2012, to Oct. 17, 2014 in the Town of Bass Lake — at least three incidents of first- or second-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was 8 to 10 years old at the time of the incidents. The girl described the incidents during a forensic interview with a child sexual assault specialist in October 2020, which was attended by Sawyer County sheriff’s detectives via virtual webcast.
The state statute sets a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison for the offense of repeated sexual assault of a child, including a minimum of 25 years confinement.
Upon his release from prison and while on parole, Stewart will be required to comply with the state sex offender registry program and maintain absolute sobriety. He will be prohibited from having any contact with any child under 18 or any contact with the victim in this case. Stewart will also be required to complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his Department of Corrections agent, and follow through.
Stewart was credited with 460 days served in jail prior to his sentencing.
