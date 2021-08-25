A missing camper found floating deceased Aug. 12 on Pike Lake north of Couderay has been positively identified as Jamieson M. Wambolt, 55.

Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Chief Timothy DeBrot said that the missing male was found floating in Pike Lake at 11 a.m. Aug. 12, following a search by LCO tribal police and conservation officers. Pike Lake is near the intersection of Hwys. CC and N.

