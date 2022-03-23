Ben Bergee

Ben Bergee

 Sawyer County Jail photo

A Mahtomedi, Minnesota, man, Ben P. Bergee, 33, is charged in Sawyer County with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and causing a child over age 13 to view or listen to sexual activity between Feb. 6 and March 2.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lac Courte Oreilles tribal police officer used an undercover cell phone and an app to create an online profile of a purported 15-year-old girl with a screen name and a photo of a female who actually was a law enforcement agency employee in another county.

