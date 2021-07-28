A 50-year-old Rush City, Minnesota, man, Timothy Allen Riemenschneider, has been charged in Sawyer County with making terroristic threats, telephone harassment and disorderly conduct after he referred to mass shootings and made other threatening comments toward the McDonald’s restaurant in Hayward.
Charges were filed Wednesday, July 21, against Riemenschneider, who was arrested by Chisago County authorities and is being held in jail there pending extradition on a warrant issued by Sawyer County.
