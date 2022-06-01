A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, on May 25 charged a Mason man with stealing timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in Bayfield County.

Jerod Hecimovich, 40, is charged in a three-count indictment with stealing live oak timber, injuring live oak timber, and knowingly cutting and removing live oak timber from the National Forest.

