A Town of Ojibwa resident is charged with first-degree felony recklessly endangering safety and causing injury by intoxicated driving (second or subsequent offense) by hitting and dragging a man with his car Dec. 20, 2021, on Highway G south of Dam Road, northwest of Winter.

Van Kirk L. Fairbanks, 31, 8589W Hilltop Lane, Ojibwa, also is charged with resisting a Sawyer County sheriff’s deputy following the crash. He was placed on a $25,000 cash bond and made his initial appearance Dec. 29 in Sawyer County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 7.

