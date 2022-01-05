...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Man charged with hitting, dragging person with his vehicle
A Town of Ojibwa resident is charged with first-degree felony recklessly endangering safety and causing injury by intoxicated driving (second or subsequent offense) by hitting and dragging a man with his car Dec. 20, 2021, on Highway G south of Dam Road, northwest of Winter.
Van Kirk L. Fairbanks, 31, 8589W Hilltop Lane, Ojibwa, also is charged with resisting a Sawyer County sheriff’s deputy following the crash. He was placed on a $25,000 cash bond and made his initial appearance Dec. 29 in Sawyer County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 7.
