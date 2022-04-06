A Stone Lake area man, Jeffery C. Billyboy, has been charged with election fraud by voting in the Nov. 3, 2020, election in Sawyer County while he was disqualified,

Billyboy, 57, of 13966W Signor Street, told a sheriff’s deputy that he and a woman went together to the polls, where both voted.

