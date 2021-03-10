A Florida man has been charged with election fraud in Sawyer County, attempting to obtain an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election by falsely claiming he was a resident of the Village of Radisson.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 25, 2020, Luke Aaron Frazier, 36, Brooksville, Florida, applied to the Village of Radisson clerk by email, asking that an absentee ballot be mailed to him for the Nov. 3 election. He listed a residence on Ogden Avenue as his residence and stated he was not required to submit a photo I.D.

