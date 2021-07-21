A man was arrested in Hayward Saturday, July 17, on charges of stabbing two men in the Moccasin Bar parking lot, according to Police Chief Joel Clapero.

At 2:08 a.m. July 17, the Sawyer County sheriff’s dispatch center received a call of a stabbing in the Moccasin Bar parking lot. Officers arrived on scene, where witnesses stated that the male suspect was told to leave the bar and a fight ensued. The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed one of the victims in the lower right abdomen.

