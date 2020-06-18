Joseph Roy Trepania, 40, Winnebago, Wisconsin, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
On Wednesday June 17, at approximately 6:48 p.m., a State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 70 cross the center line of the roadway near 1st Street in Stone Lake.A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Joseph R. Trepania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.