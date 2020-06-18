OWI

Joseph Roy Trepania, 40, Winnebago, Wisconsin, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

On Wednesday June 17, at approximately 6:48 p.m., a State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 70 cross the center line of the roadway near 1st Street in Stone Lake.A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Joseph R. Trepania.

