loom

Making festive Nordic designs with Scandinavian Loom Beading.

 Photo by Laura/Berlage.

Winds howled about the farm last night, offering a spooky overtone as we nestled in by the comfort of the wood stove safely inside. Autumn will soon be waning into winter, with snow in the forecast. It’s a great time for cozy projects and stories.

Halloween story time continues with one more episode to wrap up our Norwegian folk tale of The Three Aunts. Where we last left off, the maiden and the prince were being married, and guests were arriving for the wedding feast. The bride and groom were stationed in their beautifully festive attire, greeting the guests at the door to the Great Hall.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments