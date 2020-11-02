MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters swam about 20 yards to a vehicle that was sinking into a Madison lake Saturday night and rescued a person who was trapped in the back seat.
The victim was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when pulled from the vehicle near the Warner Park Boat Launch, the State Journal reported. The fire crew administered CPR until a medic arrived on the scene to provide advanced life support.
