The Patricia MacLaughlin Gallery, located in Out of the Woods Winery in Hayward, has opened a new exhibit of artwork created by artist Karen Maki, including paintings featuring bright fall colors, birch trees and a “dreaming” black bear.

“The inspiration for my artwork began with growing up in Ironwood, Michigan,” Maki said. “ This was supplemented by new ideas resulting living Washburn, Wisconsin, and southern Minnesota. Art, athletics, interior design and travel are my passions. Each day brings new ideas driven by the past and expanded by the present. “

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments