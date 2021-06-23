The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin opposes multiple bills included in the upcoming Wisconsin State Assembly calendar for the discriminatory impact they would have on Wisconsin voters with disabilities, older adults and voters of color.
“The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin believes voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed and protected,” said Debra Cronmiller, LWVWI executive director. “The measures in many of the Assembly bills only create more barriers to voting, and to that end, we oppose Assembly Bills 192, 201, 179 and 198.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.