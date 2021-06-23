The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin opposes multiple bills included in the upcoming Wisconsin State Assembly calendar for the discriminatory impact they would have on Wisconsin voters with disabilities, older adults and voters of color.

“The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin believes voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed and protected,” said Debra Cronmiller, LWVWI executive director. “The measures in many of the Assembly bills only create more barriers to voting, and to that end, we oppose Assembly Bills 192, 201, 179 and 198.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments