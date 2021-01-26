The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI) published its voter guide on VOTE411.org to provide voters with much needed, personalized election information ahead of the primary election on Feb. 16.
Wisconsin voters can easily navigate the voting process by using VOTE411, a comprehensive guide for election-related information. The resource provides unbiased candidate information for state and local offices, as well as other helpful information, including how to request an absentee ballot. With limited opportunities to learn about the candidates in person due to the ongoing pandemic, online voter guides like VOTE411 are especially important for voters making their plans to vote during this public health and economic crisis.
