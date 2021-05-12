“Things are moving forward really well for our Lumberjack World Championships (LWC),” said Kristi Maki, event director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), which manages the LWC competition.

Maki spoke Monday, May 10, to the Hayward City Council. “We are expecting a good crowd and a good number of competitors.”

