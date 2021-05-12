...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THURSDAY...
Relative humidity will range from 19-23 percent across northwest
Wisconsin on Thursday with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. A
few higher gusts will occur in the afternoon. When combined with
dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are possible.
Check restrictions and the fire danger before burning.
featured
Lumberjack World Championships on schedule for July
“Things are moving forward really well for our Lumberjack World Championships (LWC),” said Kristi Maki, event director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), which manages the LWC competition.
Maki spoke Monday, May 10, to the Hayward City Council. “We are expecting a good crowd and a good number of competitors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.